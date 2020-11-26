Ashley Roberts Spreads Legs & Does Headstand In Her Underwear: ‘Yoga From Home’

The Pussycat Doll stuck her tongue out and flaunted her flexibility.

Ashley Roberts showed off her flexibility and plenty of skin on Instagram when she did yoga at home in her underwear this week. The Pussycat Dolls singer gave her 611,000-plus fans a good look at her moves on November 25.

In the first of three photos, the “Don’t Cha” hitmaker sat with her legs apart in a square neck ribbed white crop top and matching high-waisted bottoms. She had her left leg on the floor and the other bent as she posed for the camera, which appeared to be placed on the floor in front of her.

Ashley rested her elbow on her knee and stuck out her tongue. She had her eyes closed as she slightly tousled her wavy blond locks.

She gave fans a good look at her toned abs as well as her muscular arms. The 39-year-old singer and dancer also gave a peek at her tattoos, including two inkings on her right arm.

Ashley took things one step further for the second photo, revealing her very impressive balancing skills.

The star got into a headstand with her legs spread apart. Her impressive strength was on full display as she put her head to the floor and rested on her forearms, showing off her white Nike socks and a vase of flowers on the counter behind her.

In the third snap, Ashley photographed a large white crystal, holding it over a blanket.

Ashley appeared to take the snaps in her kitchen in front of her breakfast bar and told fans via the caption that she was staying in all day, which made for a “yoga from home situ.”

The comments section was full of praise for the TV and radio presenter.

“FIRE,” one fan wrote in all caps with three flame emoji.

“Ok wowwwwww,” another commented with three heart eye faces.

“Beautiful Ashley,” a fourth wrote with two kissing emoji.

Ashley’s upload has received 265-plus comments and amassed more than 20,500 comments, proving popular with her followers.

The latest upload came after she set pulses racing on the social media site when she revealed her Halloween costume.

Last month, Ashley dressed up as a tiger to present her Heart radio show in the UK and shared a series of stunning photos to Instagram. She rocked a skintight tiger-print bodysuit with matching ears and face paint over her décolletage.

She also rocked black lips and showed off the attached tail as she posed with her co-workers Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston.