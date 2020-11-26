Hilde Osland Enjoys Her Morning Coffee On The Couch In Textured Gray Lingerie & Fuzzy Socks

Hilde looked flawless despite having seemingly just woken up.

Hilde Osland returned to her Instagram page on Thursday with another gorgeous photo that has her fans talking.

The Norwegian knockout sat on top of a plush gray couch that was covered in several cushions and a cozy blanket in her November 26 update. She appeared to have just woken up and held a cup of coffee in one hand to help jump-start her day.

Hilde’s 3.8 million followers seemed to have been the first thing on her mind, for she hadn’t even gotten dressed yet before posing for the steamy shot that sent temperatures soaring on her page. Still, the model proved to be a total smokeshow in what she had on — a skimpy bra-and-panties combo that left little to the imagination.

The blond bombshell stunned as she showcased her killer curves in the gray bra-and-panties combo from Lounge Underwear that complemented her deep, allover tan. She wore a simple t-shirt bra with thin satin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had a ribbed design that gave the piece a bit of depth and texture, as well as a daringly low neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. The garment also had underwire-style cups that sat slightly askew over Hilde’s chest, teasing a glimpse of underboob along the way.

Hilde’s matching panties were nearly out of sight, though it was easy to tell that the undergarment was just as risque. Her toned thighs were exposed in their entirety, as were her curvy hips and derriere thanks to the number’s high cut and cheeky design. It also had a thick waistband with the brand’s logo printed on it in white lettering. It sat high up on Hilde’s waist and fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her trim physique and flat stomach.

Despite appearing to have just woken up, the 33-year-old showed no signs of bed head. She styled her platinum locks in a sleek middle part and tucked them behind her ears, causing them to spill over her shoulders and down her back. She also sported a pair of fuzzy gray socks and added a set of dainty earrings and a choker necklace to give her look a hint of bling.

Fans were quick to shower the social media sensation’s early morning snaps with some love. The upload has earned over 19,000 likes after just 25 minutes. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for Hilde’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are very cute,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Truly a perfect female specimen,” a third follower remarked, adding three red heart emoji to the end of his comment.

“Loungewear or any wear, you always look great,” added a fourth admirer.

Whether she’s just waking up, hanging out at home, or heading outside for some fresh air, Hilde has proven time and again that she looks good in just about anything. On Wednesday, the model impressed her followers when she flaunted her pert derriere in figure-hugging leggings while going for a walk. That look has proved popular with her followers as well, racking up nearly 128,000 likes to date.