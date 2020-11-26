Suzy Cortez Sticks Out Bikini-Clad Booty While Posing On Her Hands & Knees In The Sand

Two-time Miss Bumbum World pageant winner Suzy Cortez flaunted her prominent booty in a skimpy bikini on Instagram Wednesday evening, thrilling followers with her jaw-dropping curves. Captured at the beach, the Brazilian model and known fitness fanatic posed on her knees, sticking out her internet-famous derrière as she sprawled face down on the sand.

Suzy’s fit silhouette took center-stage in the tantalizing photo, which cut off just below the knee. Her hands were also cropped out of the frame, resulting in a seductive snap that kept the focus on her bodacious body.

The 30-year-old’s ample curves were perfectly displayed in a revealing electric-blue thong that provided very little coverage to her flawless figure. The scanty number’s minuscule back completely bared her toned, rounded buns, while its incredible high cut showed off her voluptuous thigh. The side came up above her hip, accentuating the bombshell’s tiny waist and hourglass shape. The look also exposed her trim midriff, emphasizing her curvaceous yet lean physique.

The two-piece bikini also included a coordinating halterneck top featuring small, triangular cups that teased a glimpse of sideboob. The item sported black spaghetti straps that tied behind her back in a flirty bow, drawing attention to the vast expanse of skin left on show. The bathing suit had a glossy look that flattered Suzy’s deep, bronzed tan, which the bold color further highlighted.

The sizzling brunette looked every inch the siren as she stretched out her arms in front of her, gazing over her shoulder with an intense, alluring stare. She pressed her bosom down on the ground, only lifting her lower body and giving fans a peek at her flat tummy. The stunner rocked the wet-hair look, sweeping her damp tresses to the side and allowing her shell-shaped earring to be seen. Her tousled locks spilled over her arm in an unruly fashion, adding to her sultry vibe.

The sand next to her was covered in deep marks, suggesting Suzy tried out several poses before ultimately deciding on that seductive one. A glimpse of the tide could be seen in one corner of the shot, indicating the model was snapped close to the water’s edge. The vast beach made the perfect backdrop for her beauty, giving prominence to her bold attire and suntanned skin.

Suzy took to her caption to wish fans a good night. She penned the rest of the message in Spanish, with a Google translation revealing she thanked her following for all their support.

The attention-grabbing snap racked up more than 10,700 likes overnight, proving to be a hit with her online admirers. Plenty of devotees stopped by the comments section to gush over her provocative appearance, with some even proposing marriage to the social media star. While many of these messages were also in Spanish, some of Suzy’s English-speaking fans also chimed in.

“You are looking amazing, darling,” commented one Instagrammer.

“Very beautiful body,” said another follower.

“Barbie Suzy Cortez,” quipped a third person, who left a string of emoji that also included a wedding ring.

“Incredible,” read a fourth message, trailed by five flames.