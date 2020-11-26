Christina Aguilera Sizzles In Nothing But A Bath Robe And Stetson Hat

Xtina's robe rode up to flashed her tanned legs.

Christina Aguilera showed some skin on Instagram this week as she posed in nothing but a bath robe and hat. The former The Voice coach lounged barefoot while journaling for a stunning upload on November 25.

She rocked a slightly fluffy oversized white number with navy lines around the edges, which appeared to be held together by a tie around her waist.

Christina draped her bare legs over the arm of a chair as her robe rode up slightly, showing off her glowing tan and toned calves as she crossed her ankles. The “Ain’t No Other Man” singer also pulled the robe down around her shoulders, flashing her décolletage.

Christina rocked a brown Stetson hat with a wide brim and let her slightly wavy bright blond locks cascade over her back and bare left shoulder. She held on to a black journal with her left hand, showing off her long, neon yellow manicure, and put the pen up to her face with the other. She gave an inquisitive look as she looked to her right.

The 39-year-old star posed outside on a patch of grass with plenty of foliage, including a bush with white flowers, behind her. She sat sideways on a large, light wicker chair, which featured a round back with an ornate frame and see-through criss-cross patterned back. Christina perched on a black-and-white cushion.

The comments section was flooded with praise for the singer and actress, with many suggesting her post may have been a cryptic hint she has something in the works.

“QUEENNN I LOVE YOU,” one fan wrote in all caps with four red hearts.

“What are you up to queen?!” a second asked with a heart eye face and fire symbol.

“WTF GORGEOUS,” another commented in all caps alongside a cat face with heart eyes and a red heart.

“Perfect, wonderful, beautiful, my love,” a fourth wrote.

The upload amassed over 1,700 comments and 176,300-plus likes, making it popular with her 7.2 million followers.

Christina has showed off some fierce looks on Instagram recently. Last month, she revealed her devilish Halloween costume as she posed in a skintight black latex number with devil horns in bright red lighting.

The mom of two appeared to wear a dark wig and struck a sultry pose. She bent over in the ensemble, which included matching elbow-high gloves and stiletto heels and had a chain tail with a pointed end that dangled over her booty.