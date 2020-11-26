Yaslen Clemente Strips Down To Lacy Lingerie For Flirty Instagram Update

Yaslen Clemente gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday, November 25, when she shared a smoking-hot update. In the latest upload, the Latina model showed off her fantastic figure in sexy lingerie from Lounge Underwear.

The 23-year-old influencer rocked a scanty bra-and-panties combo that flaunted her bodacious curves. The set was white with black floral embroidery all over. The classic brassiere featured unlined cups with scalloped trim. The snug fit of the bra pushed her breasts up and together, which made her ample cleavage pop. Most of the undergarment featured sheer and lace fabric, but the black band along the sides and back bore the signature Lounge logo.

Yaslen wore matching undies made of the same materials as the top. The waistband also had scalloped edges, and it sat several inches below her navel. The cut helped highlight her flat stomach and trim waist. The bottoms also boasted a high-cut design, which exposed plenty of skin around her bikini area.

Yaslen was snapped inside a room that was well-lit and conducive for indoor photography. In the first snap, she posed by sitting on the bed in her scanty ensemble with her thighs slightly spread. The babe placed both of her hands on the mattress as she slightly leaned backward to support her body. She looked straight into the camera with a serious expression.

The second image featured a close-up look at her physique from her waist to the lower half of her face. Some viewers were satisfied with the views, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Yaslen left her highlighted blond locks untied and parted in the middle. She styled her hair in wavy curls and let the strands fall over her shoulders. She accessorized with two layers of necklaces and nothing else.

In the caption, Yaslen wrote something about her jewelry and that they came from a brand called MyIceBox. She also mentioned that the retailer has an ongoing “Black Friday Sale.”

In less than a day of being published on her social media page, the new upload garnered more than 45,500 likes and over 350 comments. A lot of her avid admirers wrote compliments about her killer body, and other followers praised her beauty. Countless other fans were left speechless, opting instead to drop a mix of emoji.

“I LOVE YOUR PERFECT BODY!” one of her fans wrote.

“I’m sorry baby, but did you say something about a necklace? I was looking at something else,” commented another follower, adding two flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so beautiful, Yaslen. You are perfection. Hard work pays off,” a third admirer added.