Jennifer Lopez, 51, Unveils Nude ‘Surprise’ That Has Everyone Talking

JLo let it all hang out in a shocking new photo.

Jennifer Lopez had everyone talking after she dropped the seriously sexy artwork for her new single on November 25. The 51-year-old defied her age in her latest Instagram share as she posed nude for the cover and confirmed the song ‘In The Morning’ will be drop tomorrow (November 27).

The NSFW snap, which can be seen on JLo’s page here, showed the mom of two from the side. She covered her modesty with her left arm and bent her left leg, resting her fingertips on her bare thigh.

Her insanely toned body was on full show as she gave a glimpse at her ripped abs, muscular back and arms, and toned bare booty. Her skin glowed, and she stood in front of a plain black background with her name on the left and the title of the song the other side.

She seductively put her right hand up to her chin as she turned her head to give the camera a very sultry look with her eyes slightly squinted and her lips apart. Jennifer rocked a wet-look shoulder grazing bob with blond highlights.

Her skin-baring display lit up the comments section. Plenty of fans and famous faces shared their thoughts, praising the “Jenny From The Block” singer and her obvious body confidence.

“Legend,” Rita Ora commented with two praising hands emoji.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I mean…. [fire emoji] #thisis51,” Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager’s official Today account wrote.

“If this doesn’t break the internet nothing will!!!!!! WOW!!!! Can’t wait for the single and the beauty drop!!!” celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson commented.

“……with the ring on…..” Kelly Rowland added, referring to her huge diamond engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez that Jennifer sported in the photo.

Other famous faces who commented on the snap included Vanessa Hudgens, La La Anthony, Porsha Williams, Lily Aldridge, and Instagram model Sommer Ray.

The sizzling upload brought in 6.2 million likes and more than 100,000 comments, proving a viral hit for the singer and actress. She tagged the official accounts of fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott in the caption.

Though she billed the naked display as a “surprise!” in the caption, JLo teased she had something sultry in the works earlier this week.

She posted a teaser video that showed various parts of her bare body as she stood front-on to the camera, covering her chest with her hands.

Jennifer kept things a little cryptic in the caption, sharing it with the hashtags “#InTheMorning,” “#MorningFace,” “#TurkeyEgg,” and “#NewMusic.”