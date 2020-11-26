Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Swimsuit

Tarsha Whitmore took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 26, to share a racy update that highlighted her enviable curves. The new post showed the 20-year-old influencer flaunting her perky booty in a skimpy thong swimsuit.

The Filipino-Australian bombshell rocked a black one-piece. The front of the swimwear wasn’t so visible in the shot due to her stance. From what was visible, the garment hardly contained her ample chest, as a glimpse of her sideboob was seen from certain angles.

It also had a racerback design with straps that crisscrossed across the upper portion of her back. The big cut-out below the straps flaunted her toned backside. The lower part of the piece had high leg cuts that exposed a lot of skin from her waist down to her hips. The dark-colored swimwear complemented her bronze tan.

In the photo, Tarsha was snapped enjoying the sunshine at the beautiful Whitehaven Beach, as the geotag suggests. Avid followers of the model know that she explored the Whitsunday Islands earlier this month and that she has been posting several bikini snaps taken from the location.

For her pose, she sat on the white sand with her thighs spread and knees bent. Notably, mostly one part of her body was caught on camera. While the hottie sported a pair of sunglasses, she appeared to be looking at the photographer. Her flawlessly tanned skin glowed in the bright sunlight.

The turquoise blue water coming up to shore, as well as the bright blue sky with clouds, was seen in the shot. A boat and the nearby island were also evident in the background.

Tarsha wore her blond locks down and let the long strands fall on her back. Her hair was unstyled, with her natural waves showing. The sea breeze kept most of the tresses away from her face.

The social media star wrote a short caption. She shared that the snapshot was “candid.”

As of this writing, the latest share has received more than 13,900 likes and over 110 comments. Fans and followers from all over the globe rushed to the comments section and dropped gushing messages. Most of them praised her sheer display of skin, while several other followers chose to express their admiration for the model through emoji.

“This is going in my inspo album,” a fellow influencer wrote.

“You look stunning as ever, Tarsha! You still look so hot in a swimsuit,” commented another follower.

“You look like Paris Hilton! Wow! Obviously, you are more curvaceous,” gushed a third social media user.

“The place is amazing! Australia does have the best beaches,” a fourth fan added.