Molly-Mae Hague Embraces Autumn Fashion In Leggings, Oversized Jacket & Lace-Up Boots

Molly-Mae Hague took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The former Love Island contestant is known for her outfit posts and continues to keep her followers up to date with what she’s wearing.

Hague stunned in a basic black hoodie. She wrapped herself up in an oversized beige puffer jacket, which was left completely unzipped. Hague teamed the look with black leggings that were tucked into her lace-up boots that were a similar shade to her coat and had chunky black soles. She held onto a mini black leather handbag and tied her long blond locks up in a high bun.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Hague was captured from head-to-toe outdoors on the pavement by a road. The influencer gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression while kicking up her left leg off the ground. She rested both arms beside her and appeared to be embracing the autumn fashion.

In the next slide Hague was snapped sporting a similar stance. However, she was seemingly looking down at her raised foot, which helped showcase her side profile.

In the tags, she credited fashion brand ASOS for her attire and PrettyLittleThing for her footwear.

Hague geotagged her upload with Manchester, United Kingdom, informing fans where these snapshots were taken.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 356,000 likes and over 750 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.9 million followers.

“How are you this cute,” one user wrote.

“It’s the always managing to slay every look for me,” another person shared.

“You are such a beautiful girl with the kindest heart. You have an amazing style, pure class. You have a wonderful future ahead of you. Stay safe sweetheart xxx,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re stunning as always,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the red heart emoji.

On her Instagram story, Hague went to visit her Filter ad at the “biggest billboard in Manchester,” wearing the same outfit.

In recent news, the blond beauty recently revealed that she isn’t a huge fan of Christmas.

On Tuesday, she participated in an Instagram Q&A and explained the reason is that it stems from her parents being divorced, per Manchester Evening News.

“I know this is the case for so many people but Christmas always brings up such mixed memories for me,” she said.