Suzy Cortez Strips Down To Barely There Lingerie For Smoking-Hot Instagram Share

Suzy Cortez is living up to her Miss BumBum title in the most recent update shared to her Instagram feed. The Brazilian bombshell exposed her internet-famous derrière in barely there lingerie, posing for a sizzling snap wherein she put her fit, curvaceous figure on full display.

The sexy photo showed Suzy standing in front of a low bed that barely reached her ankles, allowing her gym-honed physique to take center-stage. The stunner was perched atop a set of strappy stiletto heels that appeared to have platform soles, adding extra height to her statuesque silhouette.

The cream shoes matched her scanty lingerie, which consisted of a minuscule thong and a bra crafted out of completely see-through mesh that nearly looked invisible. A solid trim traced out the contour of the ultra-skimpy set, emphasizing Suzy’s tiny waist and voluptuous assets and giving definition to her hourglass frame. The outfit left nothing to the imagination, fully baring her plump buns and flaunting her strong thighs. The NSFW showing of skin also gave fans a peek at her impressive tattoo collection.

Suzy swept her hair to the side and brushed it over her shoulder, showing off the ink on her back. She put one leg in front of the other, drawing attention to her muscular calf, and turned her head to the side, parting her lips in a sultry expression.

The 30-year-old accessorized with a sheer cover-up sporting a fuzzy trim, which was wrapped around her hand, draping down to the floor like a train and concealing much of her fabulous footwear. A massive cuff bracelet sparkled on her wrist. She also wore an elegant necklace, adding sophistication to the racy look with her chic accessories.

The model was snapped in a stylish photography studio, which was decorated in earthy tones that beautifully harmonized with her seductive attire. A potted plant and a few decorations added a splash of color to the interior, which received plenty of natural light through a pair of massive windows. Sunshine illuminated Suzy’s toned body, accentuating her glowing tan and lending a sexy sheen to her supple skin.

The suggestive photo sent fans into a meltdown, racking up more than 20,800 likes in the span of 10 hours. The mesmerizing effect Suzy’s incredible curves on her audience was also reflected in the numerous gushing messages and loving emoji that flooded the comments section.

“So Great and Majestic Body,” wrote one fan.

“Perfect body. I love that very much. Kiss,” agreed a second follower.

“You have the most amazing thighs Suzy,” raved a third Instagram user.

“Ever sooo perfect,” chimed in a fourth devotee.