Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In Matching Sports Bra & Cycling Shorts

Jilissa Zoltko flaunted her assets and fit figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 890,000 followers on Wednesday, November 25. The hot law student wore a skintight fitness set in the multi-photo update.

The black two-piece set included a sports bra and body-hugging cycling shorts. The top boasted a scoop neckline that sat low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The sportswear had a tight fit on her bust that made her cleavage pop. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her abs and taut stomach.

The bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. The waistband hugged her tiny waist, obscuring her belly button from view. The skintight piece helped emphasize the curves of her hips down to her lean thighs. The dark-colored ensemble complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

Jilissa was snapped in a place that looked like a parking area, dressed in her sexy sportswear. In the first pic, she posed front and center with her thighs parted. She grabbed the straps of her top with her right hand as she looked straight at the lens.

In the second snap, the hottie glanced to her right with a big smile on her face. She then changed her stance in the third photo. This time, she directed her back to the camera and looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze. A swipe to the right featured the babe smiling brightly with her pearly whites showing.

In the fourth snapshot, Jilissa did a pose that was similar to a squat. She stretched one leg and angled her body sideways. The last image showed her tugging at her bottoms.

Jilissa accessorized with a pair of gold earrings, bangles, and several rings. She was also carrying a black Prada bag, which was worn over her shoulder. The influencer tied her golden locks into a ponytail and left a few tendrils of hair down, which framed her face.

In the caption, Jilissa shared that her set came from Bo and Tee and that the brand has an ongoing sale. She also mentioned that Oh Polly has big discounts for “Black Friday.”

The new share has earned plenty of praise from her avid online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Avid fans hit the “like” button over 20,700 times and left more than 270 comments on the tantalizing post.

“They looks so good on you! I might buy the same one,” a fan commented.

“I like how you upload all pics in one post. You have that captivating smile,” added another follower.