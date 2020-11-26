Carmen Electra, 48, Nearly Bursts Out Of Plunging Corset While Caressing Her Chest

Carmen defied her age and floored fans with in a bombshell new snap.

Carmen Electra gave fans an early Thanksgiving treat on November 25 when she posted a stunning snap of herself in a revealing corset on Instagram. The 48-year-old bombshell defied her age as she almost burst out of a plunging black number that left little to the imagination.

The structured garment cinched in at the waist to highlight her slim middle with a V in the center of her chest and silver fastenings down her torso. The former Baywatch star wore the corset low to show off plenty of her tanned décolletage as she caressed her chest with her right hand, showing off her long, white manicure.

She placed her other hand behind her head, giving a peek at a tattoo on the inside of her wrist. She wore her long blond hair wavy and let her locks cascade over her right shoulder and chest in a dramatic side part.

Carmen stood in front of a plain white background. She posed with her mouth open as she gave the camera a sultry look with a seriously smoky eye, tilting her head slightly to her right.

The Scary Movie actress accessorized with a chunky black choker with a silver fastening and studs. She also rocked several silver rings on her index and middle finger and diamond stud earrings.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section, with many pointing out how youthful the star still looks after three decades in the spotlight.

“You literally don’t age!” one person commented with a heart eye emoji.

“You may be the hottest woman on the planet……” another commented with a fire and trophy emoji.

“Dayummmn ma been a fan since mtv!!!” a third commented with several fire symbols.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… gawwwd dayyyum!,” another comment read.

Carmen’s latest upload proved a big hit with her 1.2 million followers, amassing more than 50,600 likes and 1,200-plus comments.

In the caption, she tagged her makeup artist Preston Meneses and promoted Gogo, her vegan and cruelty-free skincare line, alongside a heart.

The star showed off another of Preston’s glowing makeup jobs last week in another stunning Instagram share.

Carmen posted a snap of herself in an off the shoulder black top with her long, blond hair straight in a slicked back ponytail as her flawless skin glowed. She revealed in the caption that it was a Flashback Friday post as she stood in what appeared to be her living room in front of a TV.