Lauren Dascalo Smolders In Revealing Lace Lingerie That Leaves Very Little To The Imagination

Lauren Dascalo took to Instagram on Thursday, November 26, to share a sizzling new update that highlighted her insanely fit physique. The brand-new pictures showed the American model posing in a sexy Lounge Underwear set.

The blond bombshell was snapped in a skimpy bra-and-panties combo that clung to her curves. The base was orange with red floral embroidery all over. The classic brassiere featured tiny cups with scalloped trim. The snug fit of the bra pushed her bust up, exposing ample cleavage. Most of the undergarment featured sheer and lace fabric, but the red band along the sides and back bore the signature Lounge logo printed in white.

She sported matching bottoms that were also made of the same sheer and lace fabric. Like the top, the brand’s logo was printed on the stretchable band that clung to her slim waist. The high leg cuts also helped highlight her lean thighs and slender hips. The color of her intimates was bright, and it complemented her flawless complexion.

The photoshoot session happened on a balcony. In the first photo, the internet personality posed in front of a sliding glass door in her scanty underwear. She popped her hip to the side and raised her left hand to the back of her head. The babe offered a big smile that showed her pearly whites. Some parts of her body were hit by sunlight, and it made her skin glow.

In the second snap, Lauren posed sideways and placed her right elbow on the side of the door. She bent one knee as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry expression on her face. The curves of her pert booty were also on display.

For the occasion, Lauren wore her platinum blond hair down and styled in loose waves. The long strands hung over her shoulders and back. Her nails were long and painted with light to dark polish.

In the caption, Lauren let her fans know about Lounge Underwear’s “Black Friday Sale.” She made sure to tag the brand in both the post and the picture.

This newest share quickly became a hit with her social media supporters. After only a few hours of going live on Instagram, the update earned more than 18,600 likes and over 470 comments. Many of her fans and several fellow models flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Countless other admirers were short on words, opting to leave a trail of emoji.

“You’re so beautiful and hot!” gushed an admirer.

“Smoking-hot and gorgeous, as always! I hope things are going well in Los Angeles,” wrote another fan.

“You have the most gorgeous smile,” a third follower commented.