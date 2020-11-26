Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Perky Derrière In A Hot Pink Bikini While On A Yacht

Natalia Garibotto thrilled her 2.6 million followers on Instagram when she posted two sizzling snapshots of herself in a bikini on Wednesday, November 25. The Brazilian model rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit, which displayed her round posterior.

Natalia was aboard a boat, with a stunning view of the ocean, the coastline, and several buildings in the background. In the first snap, she could be seen lounging in the sundeck. The babe sat on the big lounge bed and posed with her toned backside to the camera, making her pert derrière the main focus of the shot. She bent her knees and propped her legs to the side as she leaned to her left. She looked over her shoulder and smiled at the camera.

The second pic featured Natalia in a similar stance. One of her hands was on the cushion, supporting her body, while her other hand was raised to her head and touched her hair. This time, she did not face the photographer and gazed at the views in front of her.

The social media star rocked a hot pink bikini. The front of the swimwear wasn’t so visible in the shot due to her pose. However, it was seen on her Instagram stories. The top boasted fully-lined cups that hardly contained her voluptuous chest. Its plunging neckline displayed ample cleavage, and the thin straps that went over her shoulders provided support for the piece.

She wore matching thong bottoms. The waistband that clung to her slim waist highlighted the curves of her hips. The high leg cuts revealed plenty of skin, and the thong design exposed her perky booty.

Natalia styled her long blond hair into a half ponytail. She wore her favorite accessories with her sexy bathing suit, including a name necklace, two bangles, and several rings.

Natalia wrote a short caption where she greeted her fans. She also urged them to greet her back. The influencer also shared that her bikini came from a brand called Minimale Animale by tagging the retailer’s page in the picture.

Many of her supporters adored the latest share. As of this writing, the post has racked up more than 72,200 likes and upward of 840 comments. Hundreds of her fans took to the comments section to shower her with various messages, full of compliments and praise. Followers and fellow models also gushed over her killer curves. Other users chimed in with a string of emoji.

“The set looks amazing on you,” a fan wrote, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Hi! I am overjoyed just by looking at your pictures,” commented another follower.

“Wow! Now I know why you made headlines,” gushed a third admirer.