Brit Manuela Stuns In A Strapless Bikini With Unique Gold Hardware

Brit Manuela is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The model took to her account on Wednesday, November 25 to dazzle her 1.2 million followers with another scanty swimwear look that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

The 26-year-old stunned as she showcased her gym-honed physique in a strapless cream-colored two-piece from PrettyLittleThing that popped against her deep, allover tan. The two-piece included a bandeau-style top that fit snugly around her chest, accentuating her voluptuous assets and slender frame. Its cups were connected in the middle of her chest with a unique gold ring, drawing even more attention to her ample cleavage that was exposed due to the number’s low-cut design. Fans could also get a peek at the beauty’s toned arms and shoulders thanks to its strapless style.

Brit sported the set’s matching bikini bottoms as well that were equally as flattering. The bottoms boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that showcased her bodacious curves, as well as her long, sculpted legs. It had a thick high-rise waistband that hit the middle of her torso, emphasizing her tiny waist. It featured the same metal hardware as well that fell right over her navel, drawing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

The brunette beauty ventured outside to show off her look, where she found a shady spot on what appeared to be the patio of her home. She included two snaps from the photo op in which she posed on top of a large lounge chair with plush brown cushions. She sat with her thighs spread slightly apart as she hung her legs over the edge of the chair, and turned her head to the side to gaze off into the distance with a sultry stare.

The double-pic update proved to be a huge hit with Brit’s massive online audience, who have already hit the like button more than 25,000 times within just eight hours of the post going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the fitness trainer with love.

“You are absolutely stunning. Wow,” one person wrote.

“Such a pretty suit,” praised another fan.

“Life goals in a pic,” a third follower remarked.

“Fav model in the world,” added a fourth admirer.

Brit is hardly shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Recently, the model sent temperatures soaring when she showed off her killer physique in a racy set of cupless lingerie that left very little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, amassing more than 62,000 likes and 611 comments to date.