Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Landing In Atlanta Together

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan triggered dating rumors after the pair were spotted arriving in Atlanta together after taking a flight from Los Angeles.

As TMZ reported, photographers caught the mask-wearing pair arriving on Wednesday on board a Delta flight that took off from California. The report noted that the two appeared to get “the celebrity treatment,” as they were able to exit a staircase from the aircraft directly to the tarmac.

According to the publication, it appears the trip is a homecoming for Harvey, though that did not explain why the Black Panther actor was accompanying her.

“They both had their face masks on and hoodies up, but photogs saw enough of their faces to know it’s them. Lori does live in the ATL, so makes sense they’d head there on Thanksgiving eve,” the outlet wrote.

TMZ added that the pair were seen packing luggage into a waiting car and leaving together, sparking rumors that they may be a new couple.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, the 24-year-old Harvey’s love life has been a hot topic for the celebrity news circuit, with frequent speculation about her ups and downs with now-ex Future. The popular Instagram model and brand ambassador opened up about her life in the limelight, saying in an interview that she has tried to develop a thick skin and understand some people will think badly of her no matter what. Harvey added that the reports aren’t always based on truth.

“I think it’s a lot of things that are false about me in the media because clickbait is very real,” she said during an appearance on the brand PrettyLittleThing’s podcast, PLT: Behind Closed Doors, via Essence. “I think that’s one thing the public doesn’t understand. I don’t think there’s an article you can find about me that doesn’t have ‘allegedly’ or ‘rumored’ in it. Because there’s no confirmation and they don’t care to fact check.”

Jordan has been the center of dating speculation as well. As The Inquisitr pointed out, there were rumors that the actor recently named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” was dating fashion designer Firyal Nur Al Hossain. The report noted that he has been linked to a number of high-profile women, including Victoria’s Secret model Cindy Bruna and rapper Iggy Azalea.

TMZ added that Jordan and Harvey have been linked in the past, with witnesses catching them with a group of friends at Hollywood hotspot Nobu back when she was still with Future.