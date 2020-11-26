Stunning ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Sneak Peek Video Teases Healing Moment For 12,000th Episode

The Young and the Restless sneak peek video teases a marvelous healing moment for three iconic Genoa City families to celebrate the CBS daytime drama’s 12,000th episode, which is scheduled to air on Tuesday, December 1.

CBS Soaps in Depth revealed that the sudser would honor its major milestone with a whole week of episodes that feature Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (temporarily Justin Gaston) getting married. The union unites the Newmans and the Abbotts and the Chancellors. They have a long history with each other, and Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) have been each other’s nemesis for years.

Abby is the daughter of Victor and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), while Chance is the son of Nina (Tricia Cast) and Phillip Chancellor III. Nina returns to the soap for the week, filled with memories of the past while looking forward to the future.

The video shows Jill (Jess Walton), Nina, Jack, Ashley, Victor, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) standing in the Chancellor mansion decorated for a wedding reception with gorgeous garlands of flowers and fairy lights along with chairs and tables. They’re the only ones in the fancy room.

Jill notes that the three families have experienced plenty of ups and downs with layer after layer of animosity built up among them throughout all the years. She speculated that perhaps Abby and Chance’s wedding would be the thing that finally brings them together. Ashley chimed in that it would be so beautiful to see the couple’s love accomplish such a feat.

Nikki took the thread, and she pointed out that it might not be too long before Abby and Chance have children of their own, and all three families will have a stake in that younger generation. Victor pictured them standing in the same spot someday discussing their past and future, just like the six older adults. Jack proposed a toast and wished that the three groups would bravely face the future together. Everybody agreed, and all but Nikki raised a flute of champagne while she lifted her goblet of water as they clinked glasses to make the toast official.

It looks like the older generation plans to do whatever it takes to pull together to support Abby and Chance as they begin their lives together. However, it seems highly unlikely that they will stay so united as the weeks, months, and years go by. After all, old habits can be challenging to break, and they’ve spent a lot of time fighting among themselves.