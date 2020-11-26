Nata Lee Flashes Her Pert Derriere While Wearing A White String Bikini

Instagram sensation Nata Lee delighted her 5.7 million followers with her latest swimwear post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 25, saw the model rocking a skimpy bikini as she flaunted her enviable curves.

The celebrity wore a white bikini that appeared to have a faint pink checkered pattern. The triangular cups tied up with shoestring straps around the celebrity’s neck and midriff. Little could be seen of the front as she posed with her back to the camera.

However, this meant that her pert derriere was proudly on display in the thong-backed briefs. Tied up in bows over her smooth hips, the color contrasted nicely with her bronzed skin. A large seahorse tattoo also adorned her thigh.

Sharing two snaps, the first one showed Nata standing with one leg bent as she arched her back and looked away from the photographer. Her blond locks were styled in messy waves and fell to just below her shoulders.

The second pic saw Nata resting her hands at her hips and looking at something that was off-screen. This time her face could be seen as she tipped her head to the side. This pose revealed that she wore a pair of large dark sunglasses as her hair tumbled down around her face. Her leg was raised higher in this shot and some of her toned calf muscle was now on display.

In the caption, Nata revealed that MAVRIN studios were responsible for the impressive images.

Nata’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the set. Within eight hours, the photographs had already racked up a whopping 231,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments from her legions of fans.

“Wow, thats pretty close to perfect right there,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You’re beautiful! I need this bikini,” a fan declared, although Nata gave no indication as to who the designer was.

“You are the Most Amazingly Beautiful woman in the Universe,” another user gushed.

“Very sexy natalee,” a fourth person wrote, also using a row of emoji for added emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Nata’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. Of course, with the content, the peach emoji also featured frequently as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nata showed an elegant side yesterday when she posed in a stunning evening gown yesterday. The glittery black number featured a thigh-high split and showed off plenty of the model’s thigh and booty as she squatted for the dramatic pose.