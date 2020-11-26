Joe Biden Should Be Impeached By Republican Lawmakers, ‘Issues & Insights’ Editorial Board Says

The Issues & Insights editorial board called for Joe Biden to be impeached in a piece published on Wednesday.

The board pointed to the presidency of Donald Trump and the Democrat-led push to have him impeached throughout his entire time in the White House — and even before he secured the Republican nomination. The head of state was ultimately impeached and acquitted by the GOP-led Senate, and Issues & Insights believes Biden should face a similar fate.

According to the editorial board, the Democratic push to impeach the Republican leader was designed to undermine his power, delegitimize his presidency, and pave the way for his 2020 defeat. Issues & Insights also argued that Biden’s allies are now attempting to dub criticism of the Democrat as “un-American.”

“Nevertheless, Democrats have lowered the bar for impeachment so low that, by any fair reading, calls for Biden’s impeachment can’t be dismissed.”

As for Biden’s possible impeachment charges, the board pointed to various offenses that could drive the probe and the former vice president’s subsequent removal from office. The publication pointed to his son, Hunter Biden, and his role in the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which has come under a great deal of scrutiny. The board also suggested that Biden was instrumental in attempting to sideline Trump’s presidency, highlighted Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against the Democrat, and pushed for an examination of alleged 2020 electoral fraud and the president-elect’s possible role in the purported rigging.

“To be sure, the last thing we’d want is for Biden to be removed from office and the reins handed over to Kamala Harris,” the board wrote.

“But there’s no reason for Republicans to shy away from playing hardball with Biden.”

Mark Makela / Getty Images

The possibility of Biden being impeached has been floated before. Canadian lawyer and YouTuber Viva Frei previously suggested that the Democrat could face impeachment — but not by Republicans.

“A tweet for the future: if there are attempts to impeach @JoeBiden, attempt to have him removed, or actually remove him from office, it won’t come from the Republicans, it will come from the Democrats,” he tweeted earlier this month.

Trump was impeached in December 2019 on one count of abuse of power and one charge of obstruction of justice before he was acquitted by the Senate in January. As The Inquisitr reported, a court filing suggested that House Democrats were eyeing a possible second impeachment of the commander-in-chief in January 2021. In particular, the filing indicated that the House Judiciary Committee is actively searching for new evidence of impeachable offenses tied to him.