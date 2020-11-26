Georgina Mazzeo Spotlights Her Cleavage & Killer Physique In Multicolored, Leopard-Print Bikini

Venezuelan model and social media personality Georgina Mazzeo continues to put the spotlight on her taut, tempting physique via regular video uploads to her Instagram feed. With her latest full-motion share, which went live on Wednesday night, the 29-year-old may have provided her 2.6 million followers with their best look at her bodacious body yet as she owned the beach in a multicolored, leopard-print bikini.

As translated from Spanish to English via Google, Mazzeo revealed that the steamy snapshot had been taken in Miami. She also expressed her love for the location, praising the warmth of the sunset there. Additionally, she shouted out a popular brand of energy drink that was featured throughout her 45-second video.

In the meantime, her adoring masses appeared to be infinitely more concerned with the sizable showing of skin and generous showcasing of her incredible cleavage in the clip. Within a few hours of the update’s appearance, 400-plus comments had been left, a significant portion of which offered words of praise for her stunning visage.

“This. is. absolutely. spectacular.” wrote one devotee. ” I didn’t even mind the invasive energy drink!”

“God damn, even without the product. Her smile sells itself,” gushed another admirer.

“Very attractive picture of you,” opined a third follower.

“Who is more lucky?” pondered a translated comment. “You for being able to enjoy the good temperature or the sun for getting to enjoy you?”

The footage began in slow motion with the camera panning upward and Mazzeo sitting in the sand with her hands at her sides and one knee uplifted. As the frame moved, the brunette bombshell wiggled her bottom around the sand and shifted her legs about in a seductive manner. Within seconds, there was a transition to a shot of the model drinking the aforementioned beverage and then offering a sweet smile with her eyes affixed to the camera’s lens.

Mazzeo was wearing a skimpy bikini top with angular breast cups that were connected by thin straps on both the top and bottom. Between them, the divide in her bosom was clearly exhibited. Meanwhile, the pink, blue and yellow hues of her top — as well as the animal-style pattern that was emblazoned upon it — further served to draw attention to that area of her anatomy. Mazzeo’s matching bottom was similarly scant, leaving all but her most intimate areas uncovered in the shot.

The seductive ensemble also managed to highlight her gym-honed abs, picturesque face and lissome limbs as she strutted about the beach and posed suggestively for the remainder of the reel. She was also shown sampling the drink and smiling impishly throughout the video between quick cuts to close-up shots of the aforementioned beverage.

Earlier in the week, Mazzeo brought the heat to her social media profile with another seaside share that found her showing off her washboard abs and perky attributes in a black bikini that left little to the imagination.