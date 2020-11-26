Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James & Anthony Davis Could Make ‘Some Financial Sacrifice’ To Form Big 3 In LA

Though they just won the NBA championship last season, it seems like the Los Angeles Lakers are seriously planning to join the pursuit for reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 free agency period. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, there is speculation that Anthony Davis is purposely delaying signing a new contract with the Lakers to see what Antetokounmpo intends to do with the massive contract extension that the Milwaukee Bucks recently offered. If the “Greek Freak” declines to ink a new deal this offseason, Davis is expected to sign a two-year deal with a player option in the second year to give the Lakers the salary-cap flexibility to go after Antetokounmpo in the summer of 2021.

However, according to Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, of all the teams who are planning to chase the Bucks star in 2021, the Lakers would be taking the “most difficult path” to creating a maximum salary-cap space. As he noted, forming the Lakers’ “Big Three” may require “some financial sacrifice” from Antetokounmpo, James, and Davis.

“This would mean that if Antetokounmpo agrees to sign with the Lakers, there would need to be some financial sacrifice from James, Davis, Antetokounmpo, or all three. Ideally, the Lakers should sign Antetokounmpo to a maximum deal, then have Davis and James agree on how to split the remaining $40 million in cap space. As an example, both players can split the remaining cap space evenly for $20 million salaries each in 2021-22 on one-plus-one contracts with a player option after the first season. This path would allow the Lakers to keep their role players currently under contract for 2021-22 while also allowing their three stars to all be on maximum salaries relatively quick.”

Harry How / Getty Images

As of now, it remains a big question mark if Antetounmpo would be willing to take less than the max, but the Lakers might have a good chance of convincing James and Davis to take a pay cut. Both superstars have already made financial sacrifices before. James did it in the 2010 free agency period when he joined forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat. During the 2019 offseason, Davis waived his trade bonus to help the Purple and Gold maximize their salary-cap space.

Making financial sacrifices would be worth it for James and Davis if it means adding a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber to their team. Like LBJ and AD, the two-time MVP is also currently considered one of the best active players in the league. His arrival in Los Angeles would likely boost their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, facilitator, floor-spacer, and lockdown defender.

It might take time before Antetokounmpo, James, and Davis find the perfect chemistry but once they mesh well on the court, the Lakers could be a matchup nightmare to any team in the league. The “Big Three” of Giannis, LeBron, and AD could help the Purple and Gold win multiple NBA championships and establish another dynasty in Los Angeles.