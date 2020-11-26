Niece Waidhofer Wears White Lace Bra And Shows Of The “Mad” Side Of Her Face

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer wowed her 2.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 25, showed the celebrity flaunting her enviable curves in a delicate lace bra.

In the caption, she noted that sometimes people comment that they saw her but didn’t say hello because she “looked mad.” However, as Niece pointed out, it may have merely been because they were looking at the left side of her face. She then demonstrated how differently she can look by giving a delicate half-smile and letting the other side speak for itself.

Niece wore a plunging white lace bralette that showed off plenty of her ample cleavage as well as highlighted her pale complexion. It featured shoestring straps as well as secondary ones that joined in the center of the lingerie. Below the item, her flat stomach could be seen but the photo ended before fans could find out if she wore matching briefs.

She stood in front of a mirror, her dark locks pulled up into a messy ponytail high on her head. A few strands hung down, framing her pretty face.

Smiling, Niece took the selfie and her reflection helped to show off the two expressions that she could exhibit at the same time.

As soon as Niece posted the image, her fans were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the photo had already amassed a whopping 98,200 likes and more than 1,000 comments from her adoring supporters.

“Oh, a softer boudoir side of you. I like it,” noted fellow Instagram sensation, Josie Fox.

“You are so unbelievably gorgeous,” a fan wrote in the comments section.

“Naw even your Resting b face is ace,” another user stated in regard to Niece’s caption.

“You are so freaking gorgeous,” a fourth person wrote, adding a row of heart-eyed emoji at the end of their reply.

In fact, many of her followers decided to forego words altogether and use emoji instead as they attempted to show how they felt about the captivating image. As to be expected, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones, often being used in long rows. The kissing emoji also saw a steady stream of attention, as did the tongue-hanging-out one.

Niece often shares risqué content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently flaunted her pert derriere while wearing a lace thong, long socks, and a gray sweater. Leaning forward on a stool, her fans eagerly dashed to the comments section in order to show their appreciation for the racy shot.