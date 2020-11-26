Andreane Chamberland Slays In Blue Lace Lingerie & Thigh-High Socks

Andreane Chamberland spiced things up as she showed off her bombshell body for a brand new double Instagram update on Wednesday. The Canadian model served up some steamy looks for the camera as she wore an interesting outfit.

In the sexy shots, Andreane posed in an electric blue lace lingerie set. The skimpy bra featured a low-cut neckline that helped her flaunt her attention-grabbing cleavage.

The matching panties rested high over her curvaceous hips and clung snugly to her tiny waist while accentuating her flat tummy and sculpted abs. She also sported a pair of blue thigh-high socks with white stripes.

Andreane sported a vibrant jacket that boasted gold buttons. She also wore a matching beanie on top of her head. She completed the look with a moon pendant around her neck and multiple rings on her fingers.

The model stood in front of a mirror for the pics. In the first photo, she posed with her hip pushed out and one knee bent. Her back was arched and her legs were apart as she tilted her head and smiled while she held her phone up to snap the selfie.

The second shot featured Andreane with one arm resting around her midsection and a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a white fireplace and a large couch could be seen.

Her long blond hair was styled in sleek, straight strands. The locks fell down her back and spilled over both of her shoulders.

In the caption, she revealed that her lingerie was made by the brand Fashion Nova. She also geotagged her location as Roxton Pond, Quebec.

Andreane’s 554,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The photos garnered more than 7,200 likes within the first four hours after they were uploaded to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“Gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Princess,” another person declared.

“Fantastic, very very beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful babe,” a fourth user wrote.

Andreane doesn’t seem to have any qualms about showing some skin in her online pics. She’s often seen sporting revealing outfits as she lounges at home, hits the town, or spends time by the pool.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a purple cheerleading uniform with her hair in pigtails. To date, that post has racked up more than 11,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.