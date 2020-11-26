Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Red Lace Bodysuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram model Laurence Bédard dazzled her 2.8 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Wednesday, November 25, saw the celebrity rocking a lace bodysuit that left very little to the imagination.

Laurence wore a sheer lace bodysuit in a vibrant shade of deep red. The front of the outfit plunged down dramatically in the front, showing off plenty of her cleavage as a result of this.

Around her midriff was a delicate satin ribbon that featured gold rings at regular intervals. These loops also appeared to be present at the tops of the straps running over her shoulders. The bottom of the bodysuit was cut high over Laurence’s slender hips and showed off plenty of her thighs as well.

Laurence stood in a doorway, one slender arm reaching up high and used as a support as she rested gently against the door jamb. The model looked down toward the floor in a demure pose, her dark locks styled in a sleek bob that was parted slightly off-center.

Her darkly colored nails tucked in at the edge of the outfit, resting over one hip and drawing further attention to her tattooed hips.

In the background was a bed covered by a gray duvet. A variety of cushions in shades of white, gray, and green, also adorned the bed. Above it hung a large canvas in deep, contrasting hues.

Laurence’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within six hours, the photo had already racked up an impressive 41,000 likes and close to 400 comments from her thrilled admirers.

“Wow you’re unbelievably amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“RED LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU,” a fan declared in all-caps.

“To use Sheldon Cooper’s words: ‘Bazingaaaaaaaa’,” another user stated.

“Beautiful and very sexy,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of the fire emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words as they attempted to convey how they felt about the stunning image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the kissing and drooling ones also got a lot of attention as well.

Laurence often shares fashion updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week the Instagram sensation wore a dusty pink ruched mini dress from PrettyLittleThing. This outfit hugged her form and flaunted her killer curves, much to the delight of her supporters, who rushed in to voice their thoughts on the alluring frock.