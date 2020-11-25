Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Dazzles Fans In A Skimpy Velvet Bikini While Taking Pre-Thanksgiving Dip In The Pool

Kourtney is the third member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to flaunt her figure in swimwear this week.

Kourtney Kardashian joined her sisters in showing off her killer figure on Instagram this week. After both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner flaunted their curves in skimpy swimwear, the eldest Kardashian sibling took part in the fun on Wednesday, November 25. The multi-slide upload went live just moments ago to her feed but has already been showered with love by her 103 million followers.

A total of four photos were included in the steamy new addition to Kourtney’s feed. She was seen sitting outside, where she took advantage of the gorgeous weather by taking a pre-Thanksgiving dip in the pool.

The 41-year-old sat on the tiled-edge of the pool with her legs knee-deep in the water, and tilted her head back in the first photo to bask in the warm, golden sun. She then brought her focus back to the lens, which she gazed at through her sunglasses with a tight-lipped expression before shooting the camera a huge smile.

In the final photo, Kourtney was seen standing up in the water. She lifted her sunglasses up to her head, offering a full look at both her face and bikini-clad figure, much to the delight her fans.

Of course, a day out by the pool called for the perfect swimwear and Kourtney’s certainly did not disappoint. Never one to shy away from anything unique or flashy, she slipped into a nude velvet two-piece that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The set included a plunging top that clasped together in the middle of her chest, drawing eyes toward her voluptuous cleavage. It also had thick shoulder straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms were even more risque, much in part due to the garment’s daringly high-cut design. The style showcased the reality TV star’s shapely thighs and curvy hips, adding even more heat to her smoking-hot feed. It had an elastic waistband as well with thick straps that sat high up on her waist, accentuating her hourglass silhouette and taut stomach.

It wasn’t long before fans and friends began flocking to the comments section to shower the mother-of-three with love for her skin-baring look.

“Saving this because ur body inspo,” one person wrote.

“A LITERAL QUEEN,” quipped another fan.

“You’re so stunning. You’re my idol ily,” a third follower remarked.

“Looking good girl,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 389,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live.