Jessica Naz Looks Like A Smokeshow In A White String Bikini

Jessica Naz was scantily clad for her latest Instagram snap. The Guess Jeans girl showed off her modeling skills as she delighted her fans with a pre-Thanksgiving bathing suit pic.

In the sexy photo, Jessica looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a white string bikini. The teeny top boasted spaghetti straps that fastened behind her neck and flaunted her eye-popping cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also on full display in the shot.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her voluptuous hips and hugged her tiny waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also highlighted in the swimwear. She jazzed up the look a bit with a layered necklace look.

In the pic, Jessica stood with one arm resting on a nearby wall and her hip pushed out dramatically. She shifted her weight to one side and crossed her legs in front of her as she placed her other hand over her round booty. Her back was arched and her head was tilted upward as she wore a seductive expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, a stone wall could be seen. Some shadows swept across the photo as Jessica’s toned and tanned body was illuminated by a bright spotlight.

Her long, dark hair was pushed off of her forehead. The locks were styled in straight strands that cascaded down her back.

Jessica’s 509,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,800 times within the first six hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 140 messages during that time.

“You look lovely, my dear!” one follower stated.

“Your posing is always my favorite!” another wrote.

“ALWAYS MY PLEASURE to ADMIRE,” a third comment read.

“Hotness overloaded,” a fourth user declared.

The model never appears to be shy when it comes to flaunting her enviable curves in skimpy outfits online. She’s become known for showing off her stunning legs, chiseled abs, and pert posterior in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a denim lingerie set with zippers in the front and a matching garter belt around her waist. That post also proved to be a popular one among her adoring fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 20,000 likes and over 320 comments.