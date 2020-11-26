Donald Trump Could Resign In Protest And Have Mike Pence Protect Him From Prosecution, Political Expert Says

Donald Trump could have one way to save the United States from the “quagmire” created by his efforts to undermine the integrity of the 2020 presidential election while also protecting his own future — according to a political expert, he could resign in protest and allow Mike Pence to become president.

Justin B. Hollander, a professor of public policy and planning at Tufts University, wrote in an opinion piece for The Hill that Trump has the power to save the American people from the damage he has caused to the electoral process through the repeated insistence that there was fraud in the race. Hollander noted that Trump’s legal team has been unable to bring forward evidence of this alleged fraud, adding that he is likely afraid of facing prosecution after he leaves office.

Hollander went on to write that as Biden’s win becomes more and more clear as states continue to certify results showing him the winner, any attempts to use the Electoral College to subvert the results will likely make a peaceful transition of power unlikely.

Instead, he believes that Trump may leave office early so that his vice president could ensure he was protected from the law.

“Trump likely does not want that to happen. He likely wants to leave office gracefully, preserve our 233 year old democracy and protect himself and his family from prosecution,” he wrote.

“By resigning now, Trump need not concede the election. He can continue, on his own and through his surrogates, to challenge the results, attempting to sway state election officials, woo electors, but all while Pence serves as president. During this short term as leader of the free world, Pence can use his executive authority to direct federal law enforcement agencies to terminate all investigations and judicial proceedings against Trump and his family.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Others have predicted a similar end to Trump’s presidency, believing he may try to find a safe exit while facing potential prosecution through a number of investigations, including a probe in his former home state of New York looking into alleged business fraud. As The Inquisitr reported, Texas congressional candidate Elizabeth Hernandez posited that he could resign in disgust as a way to set up a possible run again in 2024 — something that others have reported he is interested in pursuing.

But Trump has given no public indication that he is considering resigning, and has continued to maintain that he really won the race before having it taken from him through what he has called illegal votes.