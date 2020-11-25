Camila Bernal Flaunts Buxom Figure In Black Bodysuit And Orange Shrug

Instagram sensation Camila Bernal flaunted her killer curves to her 1.4 million followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 25, saw the model wearing a revealing bodysuit and brightly colored shrug as she danced along to her favorite song.

Camila wore a black one-piece that plunged down so low in the front that plenty of her ample cleavage was highlighted. The outfit was also thong-backed, drawing attention to her curvaceous booty. A scoop back also meant that plenty of skin was prominently on display no matter which way the celebrity turned.

Over the top of this, Camila wore a long-sleeved orange shrug top that was cut high over her chest. As a result of this, there was no hiding her buxom figure as she performed in front of a mirror.

Her dark locks were straightened, parted in the middle, and pulled up high into two ponytails. Sections had been pulled free at the front and framed her pretty face. She completed the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

During the video, Camila not only gyrated in time to the song but smiled at her intended audience, showing them just how much of a great time she was having.

In the caption, Camila insisted that she couldn’t stop listening to “Move On” by the rapper Lil Tjay. She also asked her supporters if they would “move on.” As soon as Camila posted the video, they rushed in to answer her query. Within under half an hour, the clip had already received more than 5,000 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters, who didn’t look like they would be leaving anytime soon.

“Absolutely not,” one user stated in response to Camila’s caption

“You are such a gorgeous goddess a blessing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“The best,” a fan declared.

“Wow idk anyone who would want to move on and forget u,” a fourth person wrote, also using adding several emoji to their statement.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, considering the outfit that Camila was wearing, the peach one was used as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila also shared a music clip update yesterday with her official social media account. Wearing a sheer bra and panties that left little to the imagination, she grooved along to “After Hours” by The Weeknd.