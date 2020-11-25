Pamela Anderson, 53, Goes Braless In White Tank Top & Stiletto Heels For Steamy Bathroom Snap

Pamela Anderson put all of her incredible curves on full display in her most recent Instagram photo on Wednesday afternoon. The former Playboy Playmate looked stunning as she struck a steamy pose in front of the camera.

In the gorgeous shot, Pamela, 53, went braless as she covered her ample chest with a thin white tank top. The cropped shirt allowed her to flaunt her lean arms and shoulders. It also left her taut tummy and impressive abs exposed.

She added a pair of tan sweatpants to the ensemble. The bottoms featured an elastic drawstring waistband that clung tightly to her slender midsection and hugged her long, lean legs. She completed the look with a ring on her finger and a pair of cream-colored stiletto heels.

Pamela stood in her bathroom for the steamy snap. She placed both of her hands on the sink in front of her and arched her back dramatically. Her pert derriere was pushed out and nearly rested against the wall that stood directly behind her. She posed with her straight legs spread as she turned her head to the side and wore a seductive expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, a white toilet could be seen. Under the sink, a wicker basket with a mixture of toiletries was also visible. A white eyelet lace hand towel hung on a bar next to her, and a wooden shelf was placed above the sink. A medicine cabinet and mirror hung on the wall directly in front of her.

Pamela’s glowing skin was illuminated by the sunlight that streamed in from a nearby window. She wore her long blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose, tousled strands that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

In the caption, she shared a quote by Austrian poet and novelist Rainer Maria Rilke. The quote encouraged readers to allow life to happen, no matter what the outcome.

Pamela’s over 1.1 million followers jumped at the chance to share their love for the photo. Although the comments were disabled on the post, her admirers managed to click the like button more than 17,000 times within the first two hours after it was shared on her feed.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Pamela most recently dropped the jaws of her fans when she rocked a slinky purple garment that accentuated her nearly-bare booty while lounging in her bed. To date, that post has racked up more than 23,000 likes.