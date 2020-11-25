Noah Cyrus Rocks Black Panties & Fishnet Tights With Legs Apart To Celebrate Grammy Nomination

Noah Cyrus is still celebrating her Grammy nomination, and she’s doing it in style. The younger sister of singer Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a steamy new photo of herself as she showed some skin. That post can be seen here.

In the sexy photo, Noah looked smoking hot as she stood with her legs apart in a pair of black panties and some fishnet tights. The undies were cut high over her curvy hips as the tights showed off her long, lean legs and muscular thighs.

She added a floral corset top with sheer sleeves that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment wrapped snugly around her chest and petite midsection while showcasing her ample cleavage in the process. She accessorized the revealing look with a chain and pendant around her neck, as well as long fingernails.

Noah posed in front of a dark backdrop. She had her legs straight and both of her arms hanging at her sides. She pulled her shoulders back and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, she gushed over being nominated for a Grammy Award, revealing that she never thought the day would come. She even thanked the recording academy for recognizing her.

Noah’s over 6 million followers showed their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 127,000 times within the first five hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 550 messages during that time.

“Nice corset grammy queen,” one follower wrote.

“July is the best song written in 10 years,” another stated.

“I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU,” a third user gushed.

“You’re going to win. I just know it. I can’t wait to see you do your thang in 2021. You’re going to be killing it,” a fourth person commented.

Noah’s fans know that she’s not shy when it comes to showing off her curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy ensembles such as skimpy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she shared a sexy video of herself and a friend dancing around in baggy tie-dye shirts to her Instagram story. In the clip, Noah lifted her top to show off her round booty in a pair of orange thong panties.