Rachel Cook Shows Off Her Killer Physique In A Floral Crop Top & Panties While Cozying Up By The Fireplace

Rachel Cook teased her 2.9 million Instagram followers with a sultry snapshot on Wednesday. The former Playboy model mixed a potentially cozy setting with a fire-hot look and the hottie received a big response to this shot.

The 25-year-old model tagged the For Love & Lemons fashion line in her photo to signal the brand of her sultry ensemble. Rachel wore the line’s floral-patterned pointelle crop top and matching panties and they were the perfect choice for her insanely fit figure.

The stunner wore a wig once again and it seemed to be the same one she’s used in many of her other recent photos. She does occasionally show off her short, curly brunette tresses these days. However, she seems to love the sultry vibe she exudes with these long brunette tresses with blond highlights.

Rachel stood in front of a fireplace for this snap. She rested her hands on the ledge behind her and looked directly at the camera with her baby-blue eyes. She twisted her hips to emphasize her pert booty and showed off her chiseled abs at the same time.

The crop top seemed to be scrunched up slightly to highlight Rachel’s bronzed skin and chiseled midriff, and the material clung to her busty assets. The waistband of her panties rested quite high on her hips and perfectly highlighted her alluring curves.

She tilted her head and had her lips parted slightly as she gazed seductively toward the camera. In her caption, Rachel teased that she was warming up by the fire. She also thanked all of her fans for their ongoing support.

Rachel’s fans flocked to the comments section in response to this titillating look. Almost 20,000 likes and 170 comments poured in during the first 30 minutes after the Washington state native had initially shared this snapshot.

“Looking delicious,” one fan teased.

“Thanks for blessing us with your beauty,” another commented.

“Pure beauty!!!” a third person raved.

“I’m sure you can warm up that fireplace,” someone else quipped.

Earlier in the week, Rachel shared a far more risque type of photo. While in this Wednesday upload she exuded a vibe of perhaps being a somewhat naughty girl-next-door, she was far less subtle in her previous shot.

This earlier upload showed Rachel kneeling on all fours on a garage floor. She wore a revealing fishnet bodysuit and the tantalizing photo prompted more than 220,000 people to hit the like button.

Based on the reactions her followers have provided to both photos, people love both the sweet and naughty sides of the stunning model. They have seemingly made it clear that they don’t mind a bit when Rachel combines those sides into one stunning snapshot as she did in this case.