Brazilian Bombshell Bru Luccas Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Minuscule Bikini On Instagram

Bru Luccas took to Instagram to share another racy new shot that saw her clad in a bikini. The Brazilian model added the update to her Instagram feed on November 25, and it’s been turning heads ever since it went live.

The photo captured Bru posed in the center of the frame. She was wedged in between two brick walls, and a geotag in the update indicated that she was at the Waldorf Astoria in Cabo San Lucas. Bru faced her front side toward the camera, meeting the lens with a sultry stare. She tucked one arm near her side and stretched the opposite over her head, resting it on the wall beside her.

Bru sizzled in a fiery red bikini that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves. On her upper-half, the model sported a tiny top that fit tightly on her chest. It had a scooping neckline with minuscule cups that left her bronze bust bursting out of the middle and the sides. It had a set of thin straps that secured over her toned shoulders, leaving her muscular arms bare.

The bottom of the swimsuit was just as hot, revealing, and only a tiny amount of fabric covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines. It had thin, string sides that were tied in dainty bows on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. Its high-rise design also allowed Bru to flaunt her shapely thighs, which were entirely bronze. The front hit a few inches below Bru’s navel, and her sculpted abs looked picture-perfect.

Bru wore a red bracelet on her wrist that matched the color of her suit. The model styled her long, brunette locks down and curled, adding a red headband to keep the rest out of her face.

In the caption of the update, Bru tagged her photographer and added a few emoji to the end of the post. It has not taken long for her loyal fans to shower the upload with praise and it’s already earned her more than 75,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Most social media users applauded Bru’s killer body while a few more raved over her beauty.

“Beautiful sooo perfect. That color suits you perfectly,” one follower gushed, adding a few flames to the end of their comment.

“Happy Hump Day Beautiful!!!” a second fan wrote.

“This picture is worth a million words but also I have trouble finding the right one to capture your beauty,” another gushed.

“OMG you look amazing please share your workout tips,” a fourth pleaded alongside a set of hearts.