Tana Mongeau Shows Off Bodacious Curves In Lace Lingerie And Snacks On Green Bean Casserole

Tana said the casserole is the only Thanksgiving dish that she knows how to make.

Tana Mongeau indulged in part of her Thanksgiving feast a few days early in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. The YouTube star snacked on a delicious holiday staple while going scantily clad in the steamy upload that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

A total of five photos were included in the sizzling share, which saw the 22-year-old eating “the only Thanksgiving dish [she] can make” — a green bean casserole. She stood at the kitchen island with a huge bite of the scrumptious side dish hanging out of her mouth in the first photo of the set, while another saw her gazing longingly at the dish with her plump lips parted in a sensual manner.

At one point, her pal Imari Stuart joined her in the kitchen, gathering a bite of his own on a fork as the blond bombshell appeared to offer him a bit of what was already in her mouth.

Tana seemed to pull some inspiration from her meal when putting together her look for the sultry series of photos, which was nothing more than a set of emerald green lingerie from Lounge Underwear left very little to the imagination. She rocked a sexy balconette bra in the bold hue that had thin straps and a satin logo band. The piece featured a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of cleavage. It also had semi-sheer underwire-style cups that helped to further enhance the star’s busty display.

The Internet sensation also sported a matching thong that upped the ante of her look. The barely there garment showcased Tana’s pert derriere in its entirety thanks to its daringly cheeky design, while its high-cut leg offered a peek at her shapely thighs and bodacious curves. Meanwhile, the number’s satin logo waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Fans seemed thrilled by the racy snaps, awarding the upload over 524,000 likes and hundreds of comments within just one day of it hitting the beauty’s feed.

“You’re so hot,” one person wrote.

“Makeup is slaying,” quipped another fan.

“Tana, I don’t know who the snack is in these photos cause they both made my jaw drop,” a third follower remarked.

“Obsessed with that color on you and in general!” added a fourth admirer.

Tana celebrated Halloween in a racy well as well, stripping down to a set of black lingerie while wearing a jack-o’-lantern on her head. Her followers went wild for that post as well, awarding it more than 607,000 likes to date.