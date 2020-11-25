Chloe Saxon Spreads Her Legs In Thigh-High Boots For Sexy Instagram Share

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 866,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy trio of shots that showcased her curvaceous figure. The pictures were captured in London in the United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated, and Chloe posed in a luxurious-looking kitchen with sleek, modern cabinets, a marble countertop and backsplash, and hardwood flooring.

The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Chloe tagged the label’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide. She also named the particular pieces she was wearing in the caption, in case her followers were interested in picking up the look.

Chloe showed off her figure in a sexy bodysuit that featured an eye-catching print incorporating a black background and red dragons atop it. The garment had a scooped neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and thick straps which extended over her shoulders, leaving her arms bare. The fabric clung to her curves, showing off her toned stomach and slim waist as well.

The piece also had high-cut sides that stretched far above her hips in a style that elongated her legs. She paired the revealing bodysuit with black thigh-high boots that added a sultry vibe to the look. The boots had a sky-high stiletto heel, and were crafted from a material that clung to her sculpted stems, showing off her fit figure. She kept the rest of her accessories simple, adding a pair of stud earrings and a delicate necklace.

Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her features. She parted her lips in a seductive expression as she gazed at the camera, perching on the edge of the countertop and spreading her legs.

For the second slide, she spun around, propping one foot up on a nearby stool and glancing over her shoulder. The pose placed her shapely rear on full display, and the bodysuit was a thong style that left little to the imagination.She finished the update with another view of the look from behind, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 21,700 likes within three hours of going live, as well as 487 comments from her eager fans.

“Wow,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji and three flame emoji.

“I want to take you on a date queen,” another follower chimed in.

“Love that booty!” a third fan remarked, captivated by that particular element of Chloe’s physique.

