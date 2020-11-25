Chantel Jeffries Brings The Heat In Red Lingerie While Lying In Bed

Chantel's look was from Lounge Underwear.

Chantel Jeffries brought some heat to her Instagram page on Tuesday when she posted a sizzling new series of photos that have proven hard to be ignored.

The DJ went scantily clad in the latest addition to her feed, rocking nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie that left very little to the imagination. The coordinated red undergarments were from the popular Australian-based retailer Lounge Underwear, whom Chantel noted in the caption had already kicked off their massive Black Friday sale.

The 28-year-old’s look included a sexy balconette bra with semi-sheer cups and an intricate floral design. It had a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of her cleavage, while a small cutout in between its cups teased another glimpse of her voluptuous assets.

The piece also had thin shoulder straps and a thick satin band with the brand’s logo printed on it in white lettering. It wrapped tightly around her ribcage, drawing even more attention to the busty display while also highlighting Chantel’s slender frame.

The star also rocked a pair of matching lace panties that took her look to the next level. The lingerie boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her curvy hips in their entirety, as well as a peek at her shapely thighs. It had a curved waistband that also appeared to be made of satin material. Its straps were pulled high up on her hips, helping to accentuate her flat tummy and tiny waist.

Chantel posed in her bed for the steamy photo shoot. She laid back across the mattress in the first image, stretching her toned arms high above her head that was rested on a stack of plush white pillows.

The brunette beauty sat up on her knees for the remaining shots, though wrapped the covers over most of her lower half. She leaned forward in the second slide of the upload, offering her massive online audience an even better view of her ample chest. In the final shot, she sat back on her haunches while staring down the camera with a sultry gaze.

One day proved to be more than enough time for fans to flood the comments section with love for the sizzling bedroom snaps.

“Howwwwww??” one person questioned before adding Chantel looked “so gorgeous as always.”

“Perfect,” praised another fan.

“Unreal wow,” a third follower remarked.

“Woman crush,” quipped a fourth admirer.

The upload also amassed more than 462,000 likes after a little more than 24 hours of going live.