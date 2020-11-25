Cosplay Model Kayla Erin Teases Fans In Racy Lola Bunny Outfit

Kayla Erin stunned many of her 840,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 25, with her most recent post. The Australian cosplay model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering update in which she rocked a Space Jam-inspired outfit that sent temperature soaring.

The update offered a side-by-side of two different photos. In both, she embodied a sexy Lola Bunny, a Looney Tunes cartoon created by Warner Bros.

Erin had on a white tank top with blue around the neckline, closely resembling the one worn by Lola Bunny in Space Jam. She teamed it with a pair of matching shorts with a drawstring that she tied tightly around her hips.

Erin wore a strawberry blond wig pulled back in a low ponytail. The bangs were pulled to the left, framing her face.

In the left-hand pic, Erin sat with her legs open as she faced the camera. She tilted her head to one side as she glanced at the camera with soft eyes and lips parted. The second was similar and showed her kneeling down on a fuzzy white mat. She placed her hands on a basketball placed between her legs.

Erin paired the picture with a line said by the character in the movie.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within half a day, it has attracted more than 14,300 likes and upwards of 85 comments. Many of them took to the comments section to share their reactions to her outfit and to praise her beauty. Many others used the occasion to ask about her dog, Rosie, whose leg stopped working recently and is currently at the veterinarian, as Erin explained in her stories.

“I was trying to think of something funny to comment but I’m literally just thirsty,” one of her fans raved.

“I love this cosplay! You look amazing! Lola Bunny with tattoos looks even better!” replied another user.

“This side by side is phenomenal, you look absolutely stunning and mesmerizing,” a third admirer added.

“Definately needed this today, oh and i hope your puppy is doing ok,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Erin often posts snippets of her cosplay creations with her fans, though she sometimes shares swimsuit photos as well. That’s what she did last week, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She shared a two-picture slideshow that featured her sitting back against her heels on the floor of what looked to be a balcony. She had on a two-piece bathing suit boasting yellow daisies against a white background. The bikini top was tiny and barely covered her chest.