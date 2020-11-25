Nazanin Mandi Gets On Her Knees In Sheer Lace Top & Leather Pants

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The model enjoys showing off her outfits via the social media platform and looked very glamorous for her most recent upload.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a sheer black lace top with long sleeves. The item of clothing exposed her bra of the same color underneath as well as her decolletage and midriff. She tucked the garment into her high-waisted black leather pants that appeared to be tight-fitted. Mandi accessorized herself with what is seemingly her sparky wedding ring and dangling heart-shaped earrings. She kept her nails relatively short and styled her dark shoulder-length curly hair down.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to four images and one video within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was captured on her knees on the carpet. She rested both her hands on her upper thigh area and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant attached a short video clip of herself in the same position, listening to music. Mandi messed around with her locks and leaned back toward the end.

In the third frame, she came closer to the camera and tugged the front of her hair in front of her face. Mandi flashed a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites.

In the fifth and final pic, she posed side-on and looked over her shoulder.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist Nadia Moham.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 480 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“How are you perfect EVERYDAY!” one user wrote.

“Omg those curls looks amazing,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“The caption and the outfit is everything!! Exactly what I needed to hear. Thank you!” remarked a third fan.

“Obsessed with that top. Well, everything else too (duh) but especially that lace top!” a fourth admirer commented.

