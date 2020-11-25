Minka Kelly Looks Stunning With Long, Blond Hair & A Green Bodysuit While Plugging HBO Show

Minka Kelly took to Instagram to promote her latest project, and the actress’s November 25 update has already been generating a lot of buzz with her 900,000-plus fans for plenty of reasons.

The photo captured the Friday Night Lights star posing in front of a mirror. There were two directors chairs behind her, and she appeared to be on the set of a show. Minka crouched down, bending her knees and resting one hand on her leg to balance her weight. She held the opposite arm in front of her, grasping her phone in her hand to snap the selfie-style shot. Her black phone case appeared to have a voting sticker adhered to the back.

She sizzled in a green bodysuit that hugged her svelte figure in all the right ways. The piece had short sleeves that were rolled near her biceps, allowing her to flaunt her slender arms. It had a collared front and a deep v-neckline that showed off Minka’s bare collar. The garment also had a set of thick straps in the middle that tied tightly around her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist. The garment proceeded to transition into a pair of pants, and the bottoms fit snugly on her slim thighs.

She styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part, and loose waves cascaded over her shoulders and back. In the caption, she revealed that she was wearing a wig, sharing that she and the hairpiece had come “a long way.”

Minka kept her accessories to a minimum, rocking a dainty silver ring as her only visible one. She also wore a dark polish on her nails.

In the caption of the update, Minka used a hashtag to promote her HBO Max series, Titans. She mentioned that Seasons 1 and 2 of the show are currently available to stream.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their love for the most recent shot, and it’s already earned more than 64,000 likes and 460-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Minka on her beauty while several others expressed their excitement over the show.

“We love you, Dawn. You are so insanely beautuiful it isn’t fair,” one follower commented, adding a trio of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You’ve had my for some years now have a blessed holiday love,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Wow, the cat is ready for season 3. You look so good! Have a nice day dear,” a third exclaimed.

“You’re my favorite actress!!!! I want to be like you!!!!” one more wrote with a few flame emoji next to their words.