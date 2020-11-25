Casey Costelloe Flaunts Bronzed Buns In A Mismatched Bikini In Cheeky Throwback Snap

Casey Costelloe is reminiscing about her past travels, per her latest Instagram share. The model took to her account on Wednesday, November 25 to dazzle her followers with another smoking-hot throwback snap that added some serious heat to her page.

The image was taken more than a year ago in one of Casey’s “favorite locations,” according to the caption, though she did not indicate exactly where she was when the moment was snapped. She was seen standing on the tiled ledge of a luxurious pool that sat in the backyard of a gorgeous home. She posed with her backside to the camera, propping one leg up on her toes to further emphasize her toned physique. Her head was turned over her shoulder, and her eyes were locked on the lens as the breeze blew gently through her long, blond hair.

Casey looked ready to dive into the water as she worked the camera in yet another skimpy bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves. The two-piece included a dark gray bandeau top that was knotted tightly around her bosom, highlighting her ample assets and slender frame. It fell low down her chest, teasing a glimpse of her voluptuous cleavage, while its strapless style offered fans a good look at her toned arms and shoulders.

Instead of wearing matching bottoms, the Aussie beauty opted for a cheeky white pair of cheeky that complemented her deep tan. The swimwear featured a high-cut design that showed off Casey’s bronzed buns, as well as her shapely thighs and chiseled calves. It also had a thick, high-rise waistband that fit snugly around her midsection, highlighting her flat tummy. She appeared to be adjusting the band as the photo was captured, drawing further attention to the area.

The model also added a gold bangle bracelet and dainty hoop earrings to give her look a hint of bling.

Despite being an older snap, fans certainly seemed delighted by the sight of Casey’s incredible bikini body, as demonstrated by the upload’s 6,800-plus likes. An additional 202 notes flooded the comments section within 8 hours of the post going live.

“What a stunning and perfect body you have, Casey,” one person wrote.

“Goddess!!” quipped another fan.

“So hot and sexy,” a third follower gushed.

“Awesome pictures,” added a fourth admirer.

Casey treated her followers to another look at her flawless figure last week as well. She posed on the beach for the steamy shot in a scanty peach bikini as the gentle waves flowed up to the shore around her.