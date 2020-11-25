Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Sensational Body In Stylish Bathing Suit

Georgia Gibbs gave her 720,000 Instagram followers quite a treat on Tuesday, November 24, in her latest update. The Australian model shared a couple of snapshots in which she rocked a stylish bikini that showcased her killer body as well as her modeling skills.

The photos captured the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model outside as she posed against a white wall, next to a wood-framed window. The first picture was a close-up that framed Gibbs from the waist up, creating a more intimate setting. She glanced at the camera straight on with intense eyes and lips slightly parted.

In the second, Gibbs was photographed from a distance, showing her whole body and outfit. She leaned against the wall while looking at a point in the distance with a serious and pensive facial expression.

Gibbs had on a black two-piece bathing suit. The top boasted an interesting design with large triangles connected by thick straps that crisscrossed over her sternum, wrapping around her waist. Her bottoms had medium sides and high-cut legs that bared her hips.

Gibbs wore her blond tresses styled in soft waves that gave her the perfect beach look. She kept things simple, accessorizing her look with just a gold necklace with a stone in the middle.

In the caption, Gibbs stated that the pictures were taken on film. She also revealed that the suit was from the Kopper & Zink x Georgia Gibbs limited edition. She shared she was wearing the XS top and thanked everyone for their support of her collab line, noting pre-sale was almost over.

Within a day, the post has garnered more than 14,000 likes and over 130 comments. Her fans didn’t skimp on compliments, taking to the comments section to rave about her good looks, physique and style.

“Your hair in these pictures are GOALS!” one user wrote.

“Georgia, always very beautiful, elegant, sexy. You are lovely,” chimed in another fan.

“So much beauty in one picture,” a third admirer raved.

“Good morning princess… You are a work of art… You’re a sweetheart,” added a fourth follower.

Gibbs has been sharing quite a few swimsuit photos as of late. Last week, she shared a slideshow that captured her enjoying a healthy meal of fruits in a gorgeous location, as The Inquisitr has written. She had on a pink two-piece that included a halter top with large triangles that were widely spaced on her chest. Her matching bottoms featured a thick waistband, whose sides she pulled up high. In both shots, she sat with her legs apart.