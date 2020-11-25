Lyna Perez Teases Pert Booty In Thong Bodysuit For Smoking-Hot Update

American bombshell Lyna Perez thrilled fans with a glimpse of her internet-famous derrière in her latest Instagram update on Wednesday, November 25. The 28-year-old ditched her pants in favor of a thong bodysuit, teasing her curvy booty as she sat on her hip with her legs folded back.

The photo captured Lyna outdoors and saw the stunner posing on what looked like a white sofa-bed. The background showed a tall wire fence, beyond which stretched a green meadow. A line of trees was visible in the distance and an aquarelle sky hung overhead. The tranquil scenery made the perfect backdrop for Lyna’s beauty, while her sizzling curves took center-stage.

The stunner looked over her shoulder with a smoldering gaze, giving off sultry vibes as she slightly parted her lips in a provocative expression. Her highlighted tresses framed her face and emphasized her striking features, spilling down her back in tousled waves.

Although her chest was not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, Lyna gave followers a peek at her busty assets by letting her shoulder strap fall down her arm and exposing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. Fans could also notice the garment had semi-sheer cups made out of floral lace. The number was adorned with discrete, same-color stripes on the side, drawing attention to her trim midsection.

The one-piece appeared to be extremely high-cut, showing off the model’s voluptuous thighs and chiseled pins. The open-back design left a vast expanse of toned, supple skin on display, making for an overall seductive look that sent temperatures soaring on the platform. Lyna paired the cream bodysuit with Elliot Cooper kicks — a black-and-white pair sporting a vibrant-blue back and matching soles. Her legs were closest to the camera, giving her audience a detailed look at the stylish footwear.

Lyna made her caption all about the shoes, urging her supporters to submit their entries in the Elliot Cooper giveaway for a chance to walk away with a fabulous set of kicks just like the ones she was wearing.

The suggestive photo was a big hit with Lyna’s over 5.7 million followers, racking up more than 47,700 likes in the first hour. Plenty of her online admirers also stopped by the comments section, leaving 770-plus messages wherein they complimented the blond beauty.

“Lil baddie,” wrote Celeste Bright, adding a string of flattering emoji that also included a devil.

“Hottie,” chimed in Alexa Dellanos, who also left a heart-eyes emoji.

“Dude I want these,” Violet Summers said about Lyna’s sneakers.

“Cutie pie,” commented Jessica Cribbon.

Lyna has been spicing up her feed with plenty of steamy pics as of late. Just yesterday, the smokeshow displayed her buxom assets in a barely there pink bikini, teasing fans as she tugged down on her skimpy bottoms. That upload also proved to be a massive hit, and has accrued over 157,900 likes and close to 5,650 comments so far.