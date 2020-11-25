WWE’s Chelsea Green Flaunts Flawless Physique & Tugs Tiny Bikini Bottoms As She Goes For A Walk On The Beach

WWE superstar Chelsea Green took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 25, and shared a snap from her latest beach shoot, much to the delight of her 552,000 followers.

In the picture, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar looked flawless as she went for a stroll in the wet sand. The waves of the sea were visible behind her, and it appeared to be a warm day at the time.

The brunette wore a black and red strapless bikini that showed off her athletic sun-kissed figure. The bottom half of the attire was a pair of tiny bottoms, which she tugged at as she walked next to the ocean.

Green posed with her slightly tilted to the side, staring into the distance with a curious expression on her face. Her wavy hair was wet as well, suggesting that she’d been for a swim beforehand.

In the accompanying caption, Green revealed that she’d been posing for an upcoming calendar. According to the superstar, she had 13 pictures taken in a short amount of time. She also credited Blake Cortes for capturing her on camera and praised his work ethic.

Green’s fans also appreciated the photographer’s efforts. As of this writing, over 8000 of the wrestler’s followers have hit the like button, and some of them also took time out of their day to shower her with compliments and praise the photos.

“He had a great person to photograph,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I can’t even manage to put together 1 non-pyjama look whilst in quarantine lol,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“You’re so freaking gorgeous,” gushed another Instagram follower.

These viewpoints were echoed throughout the comments section. Many of the users simply used flattering emojis to illustrate their approval of the snap, though some of them were more descriptive.

Some of Green’s admirers also asked when she’ll return to television screens. The wrestler is currently out of action with a broken wrist, which she suffered during her main roster debut earlier this month. She’s expected to be on the shelf for several weeks as a result.

However, Green’s absence from the ring hasn’t stopped her from entertaining fans. She’s been very active on social media recently, sharing several pictures of her rocking swimsuits. Her fans haven’t been complaining, either.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, she uploaded a picture of her lying in the ocean earlier this week. The performer has stated on several occasions that she’s a fan of the ocean, and she’s making the most of her visits.