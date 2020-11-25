Abby Rao Goes Braless Underneath Asymmetrical Pink Crop Top In Steamy Parking Lot Snaps

The TikTok star also rocked boxer briefs and slippers.

Abby Rao made a jaw-dropping return to her Instagram page on Tuesday following a stretch of silence on the social media platform. The model and TikTok star thrilled her 2.3 million followers with a tantalizing set of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The upload included a total of five slides that captured the 23-year-old posing up a storm in a dimly lit parking lot. Nearly all the spaces were empty aside from the one she stood by, which was filled with a royal blue car. The make and model were unclear, though a chrome emblem on the front of the vehicle appeared to spell out “Land Rover.”

Abby used the automobile as a prop as she worked the camera, leaning up against it as she angled her body in ways the helped to emphasize her killer curves. She rocked a casual ensemble for the sultry photoshoot that could have easily been mistaken for pajamas, but the look was still sexy nonetheless.

The influencer sizzled as she sported a baby pink crop top from PrettyLittleThing that fit her like a glove. It boasted an asymmetrical design with a single shoulder strap that offered a peek at her toned arms and had a flirty scalopped hemline that hit the middle of her torso, exposing her flat tummy and abs. She also appeared to have gone braless underneath the skintight garment, giving the photo shoot even more of a seductive vibe.

The blond bombshell teamed her tiny top with a pair of white boxer briefs. The bottoms were slightly baggy, though still hugged her figure in all of the right places to highlight her killer curves and pert derriere. They also featured a thick waistband that sat just below Abby’s navel, helping to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Abby wore a pair of fuzzy slippers and added a slew of accessories to her scanty look, including a silver watch and a stack of trendy gold necklaces. A pair of diamond stud earrings also peeked out from underneath her platinum locks, which were styled in a long, messy braid that spilled over one side of her shoulders.

Fans seemed thrilled by the star’s return to Instagram and were hardly shy about showing the multi-pic update some love. It has amassed more than 266,000 likes within less than a day’s time, as well as 1.248comments.

“I love u so much and missed you,” one person wrote.

“You are so hot!” praised another fan.

“Beautiful lady with fabulous curves,” a third follower gushed.

“You always look absolutely gorgeous Abby,” added a fourth admirer.

While Abby’s posts have been few and far between lately, they always seem to impress her online audience. Previously, the star heated things up when she showed off her enviable buns in a cheeky white bikini while out on a boat. That look has gotten more than 294,000 likes to date.