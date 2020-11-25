Suzanne Somers & Alan Hamel Affectionately Whip Up Something Special For Thanksgiving In Palm Springs

Suzanne Somers’ most recent Instagram share is capturing the attention of her 160,000-plus Instagram followers. The Three’s Company star added the update to her feed on November 25, and within minutes, fans have been flooding it with love.

The photo captured Suzanne and her husband, Alan Hamel, cooking together. A geotag in the upload indicated that the pair was in Palm Springs, California. In her caption, the actress explained that she was prepping Thanksgiving dinner for two amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On the right, Suzanne shared a snippet of text which asked her audience to join them live tonight on Facebook for a thank you, also mentioning that she would have a gift for viewers.

The pair stood in front of a stove, and there were a few wooden cabinets at their backs. The counter next to the cooktop had a block of knives and a bucket in addition to a few other cooking materials. Suzanne stood in front of a white Dutch oven filled with an orange liquid. A wooden spoon stuck out of the pot, and Suzanne held a silver spoon in her opposite hand as if she was about to give her recipe a taste.

She rocked a plain black shirt which was tight on her figure. It had short sleeves hitting an inch or so above her elbow. She teamed the look with a pair of light-colored cargo pants which tied in the front with a set of drawstrings. The actress wore her blond tresses down, and her bangs swept across her forehead.

Alan stood behind Suzanne, gazing into her eyes. He appeared to be sporting a gray sweatshirt, though only a tease of it was visible.

It has not taken long for Suzanne’s fans to take notice of the new image that was shared on her page. As of this writing, the update has only been posted on her feed for an hour, but it’s amassed hundreds of likes and dozens of comments. Many social media users wished her a happy holiday, while a few more let her know that they would be tuning in to her Facebook live later in the evening.

“You two are the sweetest young lovers! Very inspiring!!!” one follower gushed, adding a series of hearts to the end of their comment.

“Blessings on this thanksgiving! Thankful for so much,” a second fan commented on the update.

“Happy Turkey Day! I am thankful for your joyous videos you share with us!! Keep them coming!!!” another social media user exclaimed.

“Happy Thanksgiving you you and your family! I didn’t know if we would get to have a ‘live’ before the holiday! Thank you!” one more added.