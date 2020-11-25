Nicaraguan Stunner Dolly Castro Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Lingerie

Dolly Castro thrilled many of her 6.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 24, when she treated them to a smoldering snapshot of herself. In it, the Nicaraguan bombshell rocked nothing but a set of see-through lingerie that bared her enviable physique, putting her hourglass figure front and center.

Castro was photographed striking a fierce pose in a beige couch. She leaned back, placing her elbow against the cushion to hold her head up. The camera captured her from above, framing almost her entire body. She looked up, glancing at the camera with intent eyes while allowing her lips to hang open. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Orange County, California.

Castro sported an all-black lingerie set crafted of a lacy material that gave it a sheer effect. However, its floral patterns covered enough of her chest to prevent it from being entirely see-through. Her matching bottoms sat just below her belly button, showcasing her toned abs.

Castro wore her dark brown hair in a middle part and styled in straight strands, which she pulled over her left shoulder. She accessorized her look with elegant jewelry, including a couple of gold bracelets and matching earrings.

In the caption, she revealed that her post was an ad for Pretty Little Thing, a popular retailer she often partners up with and promotes in her Instagram feed. Castro also made referenced the name of the brand in her message.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a hit with her admirers. In under a day, it has attracted more than 61,400 likes and upwards of 1,300 comments. They took to the comments section to praise her beauty, figure and killer looks.

“You’re gorgeous but why do I get the feeling that you’re trouble too lol,” one user teased.

“Its [sic] this motivation that makes me put the soda back and grab a water,” replied another user.

“Ufffff [two heart-eyes emoji] [fire emoji] That look, that perfect brown skin, that incredible, incredible body!!” a third fan chimed in.

“You look amazing your body is a killer,” added a fourth fan, including the hashtag “goals” at the end of the message.

Castro often shows off her killer curves in her Instagram posts. She recently uploaded a slideshow that featured her in a skintight set from Pretty Little Thing that outlined her perfect booty, as The Inquisitr has noted. It was made from a lavender fuzzy fabric that gave it a cozy vibe while still being sexy. It included a crop top with a low-cut neckline that teased plenty of cleavage. The pants rose up above her navel, hugging her toned midriff.