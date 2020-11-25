‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Gives Birth To A Baby Girl Named Evangeline Jo

Her husband Jeremy Vuolo shared the first photo of their new daughter with Instagram

Counting On star Jinger Duggar gave birth to her second daughter, whom she and husband Jeremy Vuolo have named Evangeline Jo. A photo of the infant taken at the hospital was posted on Jeremy’s Instagram page. The baby was wrapped in a white blanket with pink and blue trim. She looked directly at the camera with a serious expression for her debut on her father’s social media feed.

According to a story published by People Magazine, Jinger gave birth on Sunday, November 22. The new addition to the family was born weighing 7 lbs. and measured 20 inches long.

The couple expressed their happiness in a video message to TLCme, as seen here.

Jeremy shared that their daughter arrived quickly and safely and that Jinger was recovering well. Jinger explained that the baby’s name means “good news” and that her middle name was a nod to her husband’s middle name, which is Joseph. Jinger said that the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Felicity was “in love” with her little sister but had no idea how much sharing was in her future.

The couple revealed in May that they were expecting their second child after Jinger suffered a miscarriage in the fall of 2019. The two credited their strong faith, as well as the support of friends and their extended family, in getting them through that difficult time.

Jinger and Jeremy said at the time in an announcement video at TLCme — seen here — that one of the things they were most looking forward to was Felicity becoming a big sister. Jinger stated that the bond sisters share is unique and one she cherishes every day. She said that even after all these years, her sisters are still her best friends.

The Inquisitr last reported on the reality star on November 19 and revealed that Jinger had tried a salad from Caioti Pizza Cafe, which is located in Studio City, California. The meal reportedly has ingredients that make women go into labor.

Fans of the family were thrilled to hear the happy news.

“Congratulations. She’s absolutely beautiful,” wrote one admirer in the comments section of Jeremy’s photo upload.

“Oh my, God bless all of you. What a great Thanksgiving blessing,” penned a second follower.

“She is the whole mood!! Congratulations and Be Blessed,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“That is a beautiful name. I love the choice you made, it is so significant. I hope you all have a happy and healthy holiday season with your growing family,” expressed a fourth fan.