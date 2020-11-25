Metisha Schaefer Looks Fierce In Tighter-Than-Skin Mini Dress: ‘When Life Gives You Curves Flaunt Them’

Model, actress, and reality TV star Metisha Schaefer has updated her Instagram page with a sizzling new photo in which she showed off her sculpted curves. The German-born beauty poured her enviable figure into a tan mini dress that fit her like a glove, flaunting her perfect hourglass shape in the tighter-than-skin number.

The photo captured Metisha outdoors and saw the 35-year-old posing with her back to a white mesh fence. The light-toned backdrop gave prominence to her caramel-colored dress, which was several shades darker than her glowing tan and beautifully complemented her brunette tresses.

Although the slinky garment boasted a tame neckline that hid her décolletage nearly entirely and only left her chiseled collar bone on show, the dress clung tightly enough to her toned body to emphasize her perky chest. The item also highlighted her trim midsection and lithe physique. The look was complete with a thigh-skimming hemline and long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms.

The outfit was from popular fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing, which Metisha made sure to tag in her post. The Rock of Ages actress — who is also known for her appearance in the reality TV series WAGS Miami — accessorized with massive hoop earrings and painted her nails a skin-toned color that harmonized with her attire. She wore her luscious mane parted in the center and styled in tousled waves that brushed over her shoulders.

The stunner cocked her hip and parted her legs, giving off sultry vibes as she played with a lock of hair. She stared directly into the camera with a smoldering gaze, softly pursing her voluptuous lips. The picture cut off at the mid-thigh, giving her audience a close-up look at her bombshell curves, and merely teasing a glimpse of her pins.

Metisha penned a flirty caption for her post wherein she drew attention to her curvaceous figure. The upload was very well received by her followers, who flocked to the comments section to compliment the TV personality.

Many of her fellow models and influencers, such as Shannon Baker, Tiffany Stanley, Tatiana Mityushina, Alina Baikova, and Patricia Gloria Contreras, dropped gushing messages about the smoking-hot look. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“In love with your page please don’t ever stop @metisha,” said Lateysha Grace.

“So fierce babe,” commented UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste.

“Ok, this is flipping beautiful,” chimed in another Instagrammer.

“Flawless in every way @metisha,” penned a fourth admirer.

The photo was geotagged at Sisli, in Istanbul, Turkey. Metisha has been sharing a slew of tantalizing posts from the European location, including a snapshot wherein she showed some skin in a skimpy crop top and tiny Daisy Dukes. Check out the pic here.