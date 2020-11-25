Kelly Ripa Gives Fans A Peek At Her Black Bra While Wearing Unbuttoned Blouse

Kelly Ripa opted for a balance of sexy and elegant in a look that she rocked on her daytime talk show this week. The TV personality showed just a hint of skin while she looked like a total fashionista.

In the clip, which was posted to the Instagram account for LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, the longtime host wore a black striped blouse, which she left unbuttoned at the top. The garment was fitted to her petite figure. Under the shirt, her black bra could be seen peeking out, as well as a hint of cleavage.

Kelly paired the top with some bright blue slacks. The pants fit snugly around her tiny waist and hips. They were also creased down the front and included belt loops around the waistband. She wore the shirt tucked into the pants, as she stood in front of the camera with both hands in her pockets.

Kelly accessorized the look with a pair of diamond stud earrings, which went perfectly with the vibe of her outfit. She also rocked some black-rimmed eyeglasses, which she explained were Gucci frames that she had her prescription lenses put in.

The host went on to say that she created her own prescription glasses because she loved the way that the frames fit her face, adding that finding the perfect frame was hard to come by when dealing with eyewear.

Kelly then joked that she had another pair of glasses that she had fit specifically to her face, but that her co-host Ryan Seacrest likes to put them on, which stretches them out and ruins their shape.

Kelly stood on the set of the show while dishing to the camera. In the background, Ryan could be seen sitting in a chair as he seemingly filmed a television spot.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose waves which rippled over her shoulders and down her back.

The over 1.6 million fans that follow the talk show on Instagram didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by watching the clip more than 39,000 times within the first 24 hours after it was shared. Supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

