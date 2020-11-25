‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, November 24: Liam Spies Thomas Kissing What Appears To Be Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, November 24 features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), who spent some time with his daughter at the cliff house. He told Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he didn’t trust her brother. His gut feeling was that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was still after his wife. Steffy was tired of Liam’s ranting and said she was sure that Thomas was over Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), per SheKnows Soaps. Steffy said that it could only benefit Thomas to be spending more time with his son.

At Thomas’ apartment, Hope had decided to stay for dinner. She sent Liam a text message letting him know of her plans. In the meantime, Thomas seemed to be preoccupied with the mannequin. At one point, Hope asked him if he was okay when his vision blurred. He was just happy that they could be together for Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) sake.

Liam received the message and panicked. After checking a tracking app on his phone, he found that Hope was still at the designer’s apartment. As seen below, Steffy was over the conversation. She thought that he should let it go and forgive Thomas. However, Liam was on a mission to rescue Hope. He rushed out of the cliff house because he was sure that Steffy’s brother would make a move on his wife.

At his apartment, Thomas and Hope ate takeout. He zoned out, which she noticed. He explained that he had a headache. Hope remembered that he also had a headache the last time she visited him. Thomas said that he had hit his head when he fell and thought he may have lost consciousness. He was touched when she showed such concern.

Thomas went on to tell her how much Douglas loved her. He took it a step further and said that this could be their family. Realizing his mistake, he quickly said that he hadn’t meant it the way it sounded. Hope said that she understood but told him that she needed to leave.

After the blonde left, Thomas berated himself for having pushed Hope away again. The mannequin also lashed out at him and called him a coward. It urged him to make a move on the blonde.

Someone knocked at the door. Thomas was surprised to see Hope. She explained that she had left her purse in his room. After she retrieved it, Thomas apologized to her for ruining their evening. She assured him that both she and Douglas had enjoyed the dinner. The designer said that he wanted more nights like that because he wanted them to grow closer.

Liam arrived at the front door. He overheard Thomas telling Hope that they would have an unforgettable night together. Liam peeked through the door and saw the unthinkable. He saw Thomas kissing what appeared to be Hope. Liam was shocked.