Tiffani Thiessen Rocks A Red Dress & Poses With The ‘Saved By The Bell’ Cast In Viral Reunion Shot

Tiffani Thiessen’s most recent Instagram share saw the gang back together at the Max. The Saved By the Bell TV revival is currently streaming on the Peacock Network, and fans have gone crazy for the news.

Tiffani, who played the role of Kelly Kapowski in the popular series, shared a photo with her crew by her side. She stood in the center of the frame, wrapping her arms around Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), and Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater). Jessie Spano, who is played by actress Elizabeth Berkley, popped her head out in the front of the shot, and Ed Alonzo (Max) stood in the back.

Tiffani rocked a red dress with a deep V-neckline. The garment clung tightly to her figure, and the middle was knotted on the side. She wore her long, brunette tresses with a deep side part and loose waves. Mark looked dressed to impress in a suit jacket and white button-down shirt. He added a striped tie to pull the outfit together.

Only Mario’s head was seen in the image, but he slicked back his hair in the usual A.C. Slater fashion. Elizabeth styled her platinum blond locks in long, loose waves that spilled over her shoulder and back. She rocked a gray blazer with a white blouse underneath. Ed sported his usual red T-shirt and glasses that viewers frequently saw in the original version.

In the caption of the update, Tiffani shared that the crew was reunited. She also shared that the show would make viewers laugh and “fill your heart at the same time.” It has not taken long for her audience to take notice of the new upload. In a matter of minutes, the post has amassed more than 27,000 likes and 500-plus comments. Some social media users expressed their excitement while many others tagged friends to share the news.

“I remember this series i was a little girl. Such fond memories for me,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“The most important part of this reunion show is missing. Screech,” another social media user wrote.

“I’m so excited! And I just can’t hide it!” a third exclaimed, referencing the popular line from the show.

“Watching now with my 7 year old and we are loving it,” one more added.

Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Lark Voorhies, who played the role of Lisa Turtle, would be making a special appearance in the revival. However, Dustin Diamond (Screech) would not be featured.