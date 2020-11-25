Kylie Jenner Rocks Strapless Booty-Baring Orange Bikini While Sunning Her Buns

Kylie Jenner appears to be enjoying the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday. She’s taken to Instagram to give her over 201 million followers a peek at what she’s been up to — which seems to include spending a lot of time in sexy bathing suits.

On Tuesday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a brand new video to her IG story which was sure to have her fans drooling. Kylie showed off plenty of skin as she opted to sport a strapless, booty-baring orange bikini which perfectly complemented her bronzed tan.

In the racy clip, the makeup mogul looked like a total smokeshow. Her skimpy top fit snugly around her chest and revealed a peek of her abundant cleavage in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms appeared to fit tight on her waist while resting high over her curvaceous hips. The garment looked to be a thong as flashes of her bare backside could be seen.

Kylie seemed to enjoy the nice weather as she lounged outdoors for the video. She lay on her belly on top of a fluffy gray blanket while stretching both of her arms out in front of her, most likely while filming the clip.

The strapless top showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as she arched her back and pushed her pert posterior out. She also sunned her buns in the bright sunshine which beamed down over her glowing skin.

In the background, a clear, blue sky was fully visible. A bit of a large, green tree could also be seen. In the video, Kylie raised her head while staring into the camera with a seductive expression on her face. She then lowered her head back down toward her arms. The clip played on repeat.

She wore her long, caramel-colored hair parted in the center. The locks appeared to be styled in waves, which she pulled back behind her head at the base of her neck.

This marks the second time this week that Kylie has delighted her admirers with a bathing suit post. On Tuesday, the mother-of-one took to her timeline to share two pics of herself sporting a revealing silver monokini.

The velour swimwear boasted a plunging neckline and revealed some underboob. It also included a daring cutout in the middle to showcase her incredible abs and taut tummy. That post was a huge hit among her followers. To date, it’s reeled in more than 9 million likes and over 41,000 comments.